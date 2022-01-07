US adds fewer jobs than forecast, unemployment rate falls

Omicron still poses a risk to the pace of employment growth in early 2022

US employers added fewer jobs in December than forecast, while the jobless rate fell below 4% and wages jumped, adding to evidence of a tight labour market that’s expected to help spur a Federal Reserve interest rate liftoff as soon as March.



The 199,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last month followed upward revisions in the prior two months, a labour department report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% while the labour force participation rate was unchanged...