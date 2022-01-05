You may soon be able to change your car’s colour with the touch of a button
BMW’s iX Flow concept SUV features electrophoretic technology that lets the owner change the colour of the vehicle
09 January 2022 - 00:00
BMW wants to let you change the colour of your car with the touch of a button.
This week, it introduced a concept vehicle called the BMW iX Flow, which uses electrophoretic technology to change colours from black to white or to combine the two in a kaleidoscope of graphics over the body...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.