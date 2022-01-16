Finding the sweet spot in tech innovation

Be ready for opportunity's knock by looking out for what the pandemic broke, and what innovation could fix or improve

It is human nature, when we see a start-up or new idea attract enormous investment or sales, to wonder why we had never thought of “that” idea. In many cases, many had indeed thought of it — but no-one was able to get traction until “that” version went large.



Very often it appears sudden, an overnight success, but may well have been many years in the making...