Finding the sweet spot in tech innovation
Be ready for opportunity's knock by looking out for what the pandemic broke, and what innovation could fix or improve
16 January 2022 - 00:00
It is human nature, when we see a start-up or new idea attract enormous investment or sales, to wonder why we had never thought of “that” idea. In many cases, many had indeed thought of it — but no-one was able to get traction until “that” version went large.
Very often it appears sudden, an overnight success, but may well have been many years in the making...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.