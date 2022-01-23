Africa’s cloud capacity headed ‘to the moon’, with new Joburg data centre leading the way
The opening this week of a Johannesburg data centre by global software giant Oracle paves the way for a new approach to providing cloud services across Africa
23 January 2022 - 00:00
The opening this week of a Johannesburg data centre by global software giant Oracle paves the way for a new approach to providing cloud services across Africa.
Built to the same specifications as all its international data centres, which typically offer floor space of up to 18,500m² and cost around R3bn, Oracle says the local facility “will boost cloud adoption across Africa while also helping businesses achieve better performance and drive continuous innovation”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.