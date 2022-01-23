Covid-19 complications give SA steel sector a shot in the arm
Global demand and pricing drive sector's recovery, with local infrastructure plans offering another major boost
23 January 2022 - 00:00
The South African steel sector may not be shooting the lights out, but it is in its best position in at least a decade from a supply and potential demand perspective thanks to a confluence of global and local factors.
Demand for steel around the world is steadily improving as markets recover from lockdown restrictions, and the supply chain disruptions which resulted in shortages of the metal have supported prices and production. SA’s planned multibillion-rand infrastructure rollout and other public projects have the potential to provide a significant boost to the industry’s fortunes in the next few years. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.