Covid-19 complications give SA steel sector a shot in the arm

Global demand and pricing drive sector's recovery, with local infrastructure plans offering another major boost

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
23 January 2022 - 00:00

The South African steel sector may not be shooting the lights out, but it is in its best position in at least a decade from a supply and potential demand perspective thanks to a confluence of global and local factors.

Demand for steel around the world is steadily improving as markets recover from lockdown restrictions, and the supply chain disruptions which resulted in shortages of the metal have supported prices and production.  SA’s planned multibillion-rand infrastructure rollout and other public projects have the potential to provide a significant boost to the industry’s fortunes in the next few years.  ..

