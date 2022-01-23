Rome’s Villa Costsalot fails to attract any bidders

An Italian tribunal lowered the minimum price for a 16th-century Roman villa that boasts Caravaggio’s only fresco after the first auction this week failed to attract any bids.



The base price for the Casino dell’Aurora will be €376.8m (about R6.5bn), a court official said, when the prized villa comes under the hammer again on April 7. This implies a minimum bid of €282m. ..