UK suffers double-digit inflation for more than 10% of items
23 January 2022 - 00:00
More than 10% of goods and services in the average British shopping basket are rising in cost at a double-digit pace.
Petrol, electricity, natural gas, second-hand cars and items for babies are among the goods whose price is rising most quickly, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.