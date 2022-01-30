US advertisers keep a low profile ahead of Beijing Winter Games
Sponsors remove mentions of traditional Olympic themes from their campaigns in the wake of the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott
30 January 2022 - 00:00
Just days before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, US television viewers can be forgiven for forgetting the date, or even that it is taking place in Beijing.
Unlike any Games in recent memory, the nearly 20 official international and national Olympic sponsors have generally avoided the media and viewers, holding back on the advertising blitz that typically kicks off months leading up to the “let the Games begin” pronouncement...
