World Bank berates Lebanon's elite for 'zombie' economy
30 January 2022 - 00:00
The World Bank blasted Lebanon's ruling class this week for “orchestrating” one of the world's worst national economic depressions due to their exploitive grip on resources.
The global lender said the country's elite were still abusing their position despite Lebanon suffering possibly one of the three biggest financial crashes globally since the 1850s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.