Telkom and the spectrum battle

Telkom said on Tuesday it is proceeding with its litigation against the regulator over the spectrum licensing process, despite the fixed-line operator having submitted an application to participate in the auction.

Last month, Telkom filed a court action challenging the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa) spectrum auction process, saying that if it continues as it is, it will affect its ability to compete.

It withdrew its urgent interdict but is proceeding with another part of its application which deals with issues such as the terms of auction and the inclusion of the spectrum used by broadcasters.

On Tuesday Telkom said: “It is in the interest of all parties for the regulator to proceed with the licensing process mindful of the impending hearing of part B of Telkom’s application and its bearing on the validity of the auction process.”

Telkom has requested the matter be set down for hearing from March 1 to 4, with the judge expected to advise the dates next Tuesday.