Biggest crypto exchange in Africa sets sights on US expansion

Luno assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states

Africa’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Luno, is looking for a foothold in the US, the latest international platform to try to tap one of the world’s biggest populations of digital-asset investors.



Owned by conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), Luno is assessing regulatory regimes in all 50 states to allow for its rollout in the course of the year, said Marius Reitz, its general manager for Africa. ..