Newsmaker
Mafube Business Forum confident it will run municipality
Potential game-changer when high court rules on ‘non-functioning’ local authority
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Jacques Jansen van Vuuren, liaison officer for the Mafube Business Forum in the Free State, says they’re confident the high court in Bloemfontein will grant their application for an order allowing them to help run the local municipality and provide financial oversight.
“The council is a non-functioning entity. The municipality is so far down the line they’re hopelessly bankrupt. There is nothing else at this point in time that can save us,” he says...
