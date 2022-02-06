SA urges Rio Tinto workers to report abuse

SA's labour ministry this week urged Rio Tinto workers to report instances of discrimination after the Anglo-Australian miner released an internal report detailing sexual assault, racism and bullying across its mines.



The report, which sparked calls from investors for the industry to clean up its act, said that across Rio Tinto's global operations the highest rates of racism were reported in SA, with 34.5% of male employees and 33.8% of women staff complaining of it. ..