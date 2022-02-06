Business Times

SA urges Rio Tinto workers to report abuse

06 February 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

SA's labour ministry this week urged Rio Tinto workers to report instances of discrimination after the Anglo-Australian miner released an internal report detailing sexual assault, racism and bullying across its mines.

The report, which sparked calls from investors for the industry to clean up its act, said that across Rio Tinto's global operations the highest rates of racism were reported in SA, with 34.5% of male employees and 33.8% of women staff complaining of it.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. South African defence firm Denel's bonds suspended from JSE Business Times
  2. Analysts question Game’s future at Massmart Business
  3. Curo becomes the latest victim in cyberattacks on financial services Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. Telkom and the spectrum battle Business Times

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...