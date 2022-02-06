SA urges Rio Tinto workers to report abuse
06 February 2022 - 00:00
SA's labour ministry this week urged Rio Tinto workers to report instances of discrimination after the Anglo-Australian miner released an internal report detailing sexual assault, racism and bullying across its mines.
The report, which sparked calls from investors for the industry to clean up its act, said that across Rio Tinto's global operations the highest rates of racism were reported in SA, with 34.5% of male employees and 33.8% of women staff complaining of it. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.