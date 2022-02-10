Business Times

US inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

US consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, representing a bigger hit to Americans’ pay cheques as inflation rises at the fastest pace since 1982 and the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Reade Pickert

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5% from a year earlier after a 7% annual gain in December, according to labour department data released this week. The inflation gauge rose 0.6% in January from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and shelter costs. ..

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5% from a year earlier after a 7% annual gain in December, according to labour department data released this week. The inflation gauge rose 0.6% in January from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and shelter costs. ..

