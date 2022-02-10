US inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

US consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, representing a bigger hit to Americans’ pay cheques as inflation rises at the fastest pace since 1982 and the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates

The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5% from a year earlier after a 7% annual gain in December, according to labour department data released this week. The inflation gauge rose 0.6% in January from a month earlier, reflecting broad increases that included higher food, electricity and shelter costs. ..