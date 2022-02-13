Business Times

World's damaged supply chains brace for painful recovery

Global trade dislocation akin to disruption after World War 2

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Mark John

Signs are growing that a global supply chain crisis that has confounded central bank inflation forecasts, stunted economic recoveries and compressed corporate margins could finally start to unwind towards the end of this year.

But trade channels have become so clogged up it could be well into next year before the worst-hit industries see business remotely as usual — even assuming that a new turn in the pandemic doesn't create fresh havoc...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tongaat Hulett wants to claw back R450m from former directors Business
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. Eskom tariff hike places SA smelters at risk Business
  4. Tennis shoes, iPads and new car tyres have one thing in common ... Business Times
  5. Retail investors are biting at Steinhoff, while institutional investors nibble Business

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022