World's damaged supply chains brace for painful recovery

Global trade dislocation akin to disruption after World War 2

Signs are growing that a global supply chain crisis that has confounded central bank inflation forecasts, stunted economic recoveries and compressed corporate margins could finally start to unwind towards the end of this year.



But trade channels have become so clogged up it could be well into next year before the worst-hit industries see business remotely as usual — even assuming that a new turn in the pandemic doesn't create fresh havoc...