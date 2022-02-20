Budget preview

Debt servicing and social spending compete for budget cash

But better revenue generation is likely to mean limited tax increases

With social grants likely to become a permanent feature, finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to detail in his budget on Wednesday how the government will try to balance social protection with keeping debt in check.



Last month SA received approval for an R11bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to beef up its Covid response as the stretched fiscus slowly recovers from the pandemic. While the terms are favourable, debt service costs threaten to crowd out service delivery and social spend...