Emerging markets drive global debt to record $303 trillion
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Emerging-market borrowing led by China inflated the global debt mountain to a record $303 trillion (R4.6 quadrillion) in 2021, though the global debt-to-GDP ratio improved as developed economies rebounded, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said this week.
The $10 trillion rise in the global debt pile was down from the $33 trillion increase in 2020 when Covid-19-related expenditure soared...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.