Emerging markets drive global debt to record $303 trillion

Emerging-market borrowing led by China inflated the global debt mountain to a record $303 trillion (R4.6 quadrillion) in 2021, though the global debt-to-GDP ratio improved as developed economies rebounded, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said this week.



The $10 trillion rise in the global debt pile was down from the $33 trillion increase in 2020 when Covid-19-related expenditure soared...