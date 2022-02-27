Government has made bold moves, business must reciprocate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid ample political capital on the table; the least the captains of industry can do is match it with their wallets

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his administration 100 days to negotiate a new national compact to put SA on a higher economic growth path to reduce unemployment, poverty, and inequality.



For the first time, and in stark contrast to the rhetoric of those who see the state as a central driver of the economy, he pronounced what economists and business people have been saying for many years: that the business of government is not to create jobs, but to create conducive conditions for businesses to thrive and create jobs. ..