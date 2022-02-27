Business Times

Newsmaker

Imre Nagy, acting CEO of Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors

'The fact that an auditor can be arrested on a criminal charge instils fear,' says regulator as Tongaat Hulett scandal unfolds amid beefed up auditing regulations

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Imre Nagy, acting CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), says arresting and criminally charging former Deloitte auditor Gavin Kruger for his role in the Tongaat Hulett scandal has sent “shock waves” through the accounting profession and will be a “game changer” in terms of how auditors see their jobs.

“Even if later on acquitted, just the fact that an auditor can be arrested on a criminal charge is unprecedented and instils fear,” says Nagy...

