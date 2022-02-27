Mantashe backs fossil fuels and nuclear against green 'angels'
Energy minister says a just transition is not just a pendulum swing from coal to renewables
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources & energy, said on Friday that SA had to ensure the security of its energy supply through gas, nuclear and coal resources even as it transitions to low-carbon emissions.
Mantashe told a national energy dialogue there was a need to address “energy poverty in the country. In other words, we must ensure the security of the energy supply in the country as we move from high carbon emission to low carbon emission.”..
