Whistleblower wins case against Daybreak Farms for unfair dismissal

CCMA orders reinstatement of Mathapelo More after the company issued her with a letter of termination and then argued that her fixed-term contract had expired

Two months after its bruising loss at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), ailing chicken processor Daybreak Farms has been dealt another blow at the same forum by another of its executives.



This week, former acting audit and risk executive Mathapelo More, one of several executives who blew the whistle on boardroom shenanigans at the PIC-owned company, won her unfair dismissal case. ..