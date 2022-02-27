World’s first plant-derived Covid vaccine approved for use
Quebec-based company has an agreement to supply up to 76-million doses
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Medicago's vaccine this week became the world's first plant-based shot approved against Covid after Health Canada cleared it for use in adults.
The Quebec-based privately held company has an agreement to supply up to 76-million doses of the two-dose vaccine to the Canadian government. ..
