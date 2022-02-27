Business Times

World’s first plant-derived Covid vaccine approved for use

Quebec-based company has an agreement to supply up to 76-million doses

27 February 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Medicago's vaccine this week became the world's first plant-based shot approved against Covid after Health Canada cleared it for use in adults.

The Quebec-based privately held company has an agreement to supply up to 76-million doses of the two-dose vaccine to the Canadian government. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Deal for Takatso to become SAA's new majority owner to be signed 'by the end of ... Business Times
  2. New wings for SAA as Takatso Consortium sale confirmed Business
  3. $3.5bn and growing: The huge cost of cybercrime in Africa Business Times
  4. FNB’s short-term insurance sets new standards in efficiency, transparency Business Times
  5. Construction mafias threaten best-laid development plans Business

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...