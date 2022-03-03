Business Times

NUM, UASA unions back strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines

03 March 2022 - 10:45 By Zandi Shabalala and Helen Reid
The CCMA report said the ballot was for NUM and UASA members, without mentioning AMCU, and it was not immediately clear whether AMCU had voted on a strike. File photo.
The CCMA report said the ballot was for NUM and UASA members, without mentioning AMCU, and it was not immediately clear whether AMCU had voted on a strike. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa (UASA) voted 62% in favour of a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold mines in a March 1 ballot after wage talks reached a stalemate.

The overall tally showed support for a strike at Sibanye's gold division by 5,084 votes to 3,082 votes, the strike ballot report from South Africa's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration showed.

Sibanye-Stillwater did not immediately respond to a request for comment ahead of a conference call on the company's annual results.

Sibanye's South African gold division includes the Kloof, Driefontein, Cook, and Beatrix mines and support services. The vote breakdown showed the majority of union members did not back a strike at the Beatrix gold mine.

Labour unions NUM, UASA, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and Solidarity had negotiated with Sibanye as a coalition for the first time.

But on Wednesday Solidarity said its members had approved Sibanye's final wage offer.

The CCMA report said the ballot was for NUM and UASA members, without mentioning AMCU, and it was not immediately clear whether AMCU had voted on a strike.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sibanye Gold Mine workers may strike until wage demands are met

The unions haven’t issued a formal notice to strike yet and “have asked to engage this week,” Sibanye spokesperson James Wellsted said Monday via ...
News
2 weeks ago

National Labour Migration Policy released for public comment — here’s what you need to know

Thulas Nxesi said the proposed policy aims to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given the rise in ...
News
2 days ago

Nearly 200 acts of violence during strike, 30 suspects identified: Clover

Amid ongoing CCMA-facilitated negotiations between Clover and trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, the company has denounced the violence ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Spur launches new restaurant serving plant-based meals aimed at young consumers Business
  2. Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop? Business Times
  3. Imre Nagy, acting CEO of Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors Business Times
  4. Sanctions on Russia could extend SA’s mining boom Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...
Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal