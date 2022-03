Financial firms brace for more cyber threats after trying 2021

At a January event, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron said the potential for a cyberattack that “hits at the core of the financial markets” poses a significant danger.

“It doesn’t get enough attention,” Waldron said. “When you sort of marry what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine and China and other actors around the world geopolitically, you have to come back and think that one of their major weapons is cyber.”

The FS-ISAC report details a year of relentless cyberattacks globally in which the group raised its threat level from guarded to elevated three times. It typically does so once a year. The threat level system follows a color scheme, with green denoting a guarded status and yellow meaning elevated. However, the threat level wasn’t raised to high (orange) or severe (red) last year, according to the group.

The organization also hosted five member-wide webinars last year to address a security incident with the potential to impact the financial services sector, Walsh said. Typically, FS-ISAC hosts one such “spotlight” session annually.

The increases were due to several factors, including the “rapid digitization of financial services, which accelerated during the pandemic” and increased entry points for hackers to possibly exploit, as well as a sharp rise in “zero-day” vulnerabilities being identified. Zero days are flaws in software and hardware that developers and cybersecurity professionals don’t know about, meaning that once a hacker exploits one of them, they have zero days to fix it.

“There was a dizzying number of vulnerabilities,” Walsh said.

Third-party hacks remain a threat for the financial sector, due to its reliance on “a myriad of providers and suppliers,” and a potential way to infiltrate organizations that “are considered adequately hardened to traditional attack methods, such as financial institutions,” according to the report. There’s also a concentration risk among financial institutions because many use the same suppliers, according to a FS-ISAC spokesperson.

Several recent attacks on the software supply chain, such as breaches at SolarWinds Corp. and Accellion Inc., have demonstrated that “a one-to-many compromise chain is possible,” the report said.

FS-ISAC also warned that ransomware remains a persistent concern, “a game of whack-a-mole, where operators shut down when they feel the heat of law enforcement, only to reopen under new names months later,” the group wrote.

Despite a concerted effort by law enforcement to crack down on ransomware in the last year, particularly after a devastating attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. that snarled fuel supplies last May, FS-ISAC’s report found that members reported an increase in ransomware-related events in the second half of 2021. Walsh said she had expected to see a measurable change in ransomware attacks because of the increased scrutiny. But aside from a “few hiccups,” she said, “It didn’t drop at all.”

The FS-ISAC report was written in early January, and Walsh said the group recognized then that its predictions could be upended by world events. However, she said FS-ISAC members have been preparing for the possibility of increased cyberattacks for months, reviewing tactics and techniques commonly used by hackers and finding ways to defend against them.

Still, common hacking methods remain an issue. Of the incidents reported by members, 24% started with an employee being targeted by a phishing attack, according to FS-ISAC.

