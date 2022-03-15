WEBINAR | Ensure your brand thrives in a world of ever-changing trends

SA’s youth are increasingly switched on and in touch with brands, thanks largely to the ubiquity of social media and mobile devices. Their connections with, and reliance on, influencers across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have created a new breed of consumers.

The fashion and beauty scenes are some of the most active (and innovative) when it comes to online consumer engagement and tapping into the youth market.

Though most of SA’s youth are digitally inclined, research has shown they have a desire for a real-life connection. So, how can brands balance the latest insights on digital trends and combine them with meaningful experiences that make a lasting impact on today’s young people?

Marketers, brand owners, product developers and advertising professionals are constantly looking to develop new offerings that land well and resonate with the youth, from the hottest digital fads to a growing desire to invest in brands that have a clear purpose and are aligned to green living and being cruelty-free.

If you’re one of them, don’t miss the first Sunday Times GenNext online discussion of 2022 on March 29.

During this insightful virtual event, a panel of experts will look at some of the latest marketing trends in the fashion and beauty industry, the standards that influence these trends, and marketing strategies that will not only allow brands to stay afloat in the tumultuous sea of e-commerce and digital opportunities, but also help them flourish as others flounder.

Moderated by Ruby Chikwiri, account manager at TILT, the panel will include:

Musabbiha Jagot of JBOD;

Angel Ndlela, influencer, content creator and artist;

Sahil Harilal, group fashion editor at Arena Holdings; and

Precilla Kalogeropoulos, head of creative & productions at Avon SA.

Event details: