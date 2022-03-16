×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Fed ramps up inflation fight, saying economy is tough enough to cope

Central bank moves aggressively as it tackles hottest price pressures in 40 years

20 March 2022 - 00:00 By Craig Torres and Steve Matthews

The US Federal Reserve has kicked off a series of interest rate hikes that's set to be the most aggressive since the mid-2000s, as chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that the economy won’t tip into recession...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction Business Times
  2. SA gets huge cold-chain equipment boost to store vaccines and vital meds Business Times
  3. Prosus says it will weather the storm in Russia and Ukraine Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. WEBINAR | Ensure your brand thrives in a world of ever-changing trends Business Times

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia