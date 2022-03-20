×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Icasa auction adds hope to economic spectrum

Cell operators pleased about getting more radio frequency, but reluctant to predict price cuts for digital data

20 March 2022 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Shopping for a used Toyota Hilux? Score a great deal at this auction Business Times
  2. SA gets huge cold-chain equipment boost to store vaccines and vital meds Business Times
  3. Prosus says it will weather the storm in Russia and Ukraine Business
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. WEBINAR | Ensure your brand thrives in a world of ever-changing trends Business Times

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia