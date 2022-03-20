New supply chain fears after quake hits Japan; Toyota suspends 18 assembly lines
Company expects lost production of 20,000 units
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Japanese manufacturers restarted production at some plants in the country's quake-hit northeast, but Toyota said it plans to idle 18 assembly lines for a few days due to a shortage of parts from suppliers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.