Why South Africans should brace for higher plane ticket prices
Airlines say they face rising fuel costs and inflationary pressure
20 March 2022 - 00:04
Airline travellers, who had to pay more for domestic airline tickets in the scramble to find alternative flights after Comair was grounded, will have to brace themselves for generally higher prices this year...
