Standard Bank named most valuable bank brand in Africa

Standard Bank has emerged as the most valuable banking brand in Africa for 2022 in Brand Finance’s ranking of the world’s top 500 banking brands, after increasing its brand value by 26% to $1.583bn.

Every year Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports that value brands across different sectors and countries.

This significant increase in brand value has seen Africa’s largest financial services organisation by assets jump 17 places to rank 145th globally. For the third consecutive year, Standard Bank has also increased its reputation score above the SA banking sector average, according to Brand Finance’s Global Brand Equity Monitor.

Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala says: “We’re delighted by Standard Bank’s performance as it spotlights the hard work undertaken over the past few years to radically overhaul the business model and transform experiences for clients. Standard Bank has invested heavily in disruptive technologies to provide clients with banking, asset management and insurance solutions to enable them to achieve their unique goals and ambitions.”

In 2019, Standard Bank began a journey that redefined its business. As it undertook a future-ready transformation and the expansion into a platform business, it also introduced a comprehensive brand repositioning, the first in 10 years, culminating in the launch of the “It Can Be” brand promise in 2020.