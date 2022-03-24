Big tech faces crackdown as EU negotiators back tough law
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Tech giants face sweeping changes to how they operate in the EU after the bloc hammered out a deal on a new law that paves the way for multibillion-euro fines and acquisition bans for the worst transgressors...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.