×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Amplats CEO says carmakers looking for palladium after Russia sanctions

07 April 2022 - 08:29 By Helen Reid
Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO
Natascha Viljoen, Amplats CEO
Image: Supplied

SA's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has received enquiries from manufacturers and carmakers seeking palladium in the wake of Western sanctions on top producer Russia, CEO Natascha Viljoen said on Wednesday.

Palladium users with no existing contracts with the company have contacted Amplats about “potential alternative sources of palladium”, Viljoen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the PGMs Industry Day, a platinum group metals (PGMs) mining conference in Johannesburg.

Russia produces 25-30% of the world's supply of palladium, a metal used by automakers in engine exhausts to reduce emissions.

“Where we can accommodate them [new customers] after looking after our long-term customers, we will obviously try as much as possible,” Viljoen said, adding however that “we can't make any firm commitments”.

Miners typically utilize long-term contracts, making surplus supply scarce.

It would take at least five years for South African palladium to ramp up to replace Russian production of the metal, and it may never fully get there, Viljoen said.

Russian metal can reach the market through other avenues, like China, so the supply chain is likely to shift rather than Russian supply fully stopping, she said.

Instead, the sanctions on Russia may result in a premium on South African palladium, while there may be a discount on palladium being sold into China, Viljoen said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Madikwe River Lodge wants a provider for sales and marketing services Careers
  2. Arrie Rautenbach’s track record made him CEO, says Absa Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. Telkom still trying to roll clock back on 3G Business
  5. Billionaire Patrice Motsepe to shake up SA banks Business Times

Latest Videos

'We will take the law into our own hands': Diepsloot residents protest illegal ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win