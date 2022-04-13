Flexible learning is a win for employers and employees alike

Many things have changed over the last two years ... but the need for professional skills development and employee training has not. And, there’s never been a better time for individuals and companies alike to focus on learning. That’s because many universities are expanding their offerings for professional development with affordable and accredited flexible learning options.

What is flexible learning?

Flexible learning is about offering learners more choice in terms of how, when and where they’d like to study.

Flexible learning programmes and courses can be offered fully online, or be part of a blended (hybrid) education solution, in which teaching occurs both online and on campus.

They may feature a mix of traditional and digital communication methods and resources such as face-to-face contact, virtual discussion boards, videoconferencing and printed texts, for instance.

Why flexible learning?

For busy professionals and employees, flexible learning is the way to go. With an array of affordable short courses and micro-credentials on offer, you can advance your career through further study without having to give up the work that pays for these studies.