Communication and advertising body expands its membership base

In November 2020, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), the official representative body for the communications and advertising profession in SA, launched a fresh brand identity in preparation for a new era in the broader communications sector.

The brand’s new identity was the springboard to introducing a diverse, inclusive and accessible membership to the association.

Critical to the operations and effectiveness of any association is the inclusiveness of the membership and constituency it represents. When the ACA launched its new brand identity, it was overhauling the organisation, its purpose, offering, activities, visibility and now, crucially, its membership.

“The communications and advertising profession is undergoing transformation in SA. The physical makeup of ACA members and non-members has changed, defining and redefining the profession and activities. As the profession evolves, so has the ACA,” says CEO Mathe Okaba.

The ACA believes in the power of creative leadership to drive sustainable change. The organisation promises to protect its members, promote collective benefits and set policy. It also champions self-regulation and promotes commercial creativity — underpinned by transformation that empowers the industry to ensure a sustainable profession.

The organisation is intent on providing valuable services and information to improve the service of its members and fast-tracking diverse and previously disadvantaged population groups to take leadership roles in the profession.

For the past year, the new membership offering has been the main focus for the membership committee as it was tasked with relaxing barriers to entry, enabling a broader constituency to benefit from the value on offer to agencies and the profession.

“It has become necessary to expand the member base and engage a wider and more inclusive range of agencies, individuals and corporates. It is the ACA’s intention to accommodate and represent a substantially larger collective within the marketing and communication industry,” says Thabang Skwambane, chair of the membership committee and CEO of Nahana Communications.

Okaba says a new tiered membership structure has been developed, providing an enhanced and more appealing offering to the advertising community. The previous structure excluded smaller agencies, collectives, partnerships, individuals and students, as well as companies which failed to meet the qualifying criteria.