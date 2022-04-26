Consider these steps when implementing data and analytics capability in your company

Data has become a major business asset. Nowadays, companies across every industry and sector are leveraging data to understand customers better, create value at every interaction and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

This is achieved by deploying data and analytics to translate complex data into meaningful insights that enable more purposeful customer engagements and business decision-making processes.

To unlock the value that data provides, organisations must focus on getting certain elements right to enable a successful and scalable implementation of a data analytics capability. Lasath Punyadeera, Standard Bank's head of personalisation & profit science, consumer and high net worth markets, provides the following considerations:

1. Getting data basics right

Democratised access to data, secure data storage, compliant data environments and stable data platforms are fundamental aspects in setting up a data environment that can support and grow analytical capabilities. If getting the right data is a struggle or if analytical capabilities are starved of data, there are likely to be fewer facts and more fiction informing data-driven decisions.

2. Technology and software set-up

It is imperative to always build data and technology stacks with scale and future requirements in mind. An important point to note is that allowing full flexibility on the choice of technology, software and programming languages can translate into significant integration complexities down the line. Organisations need to make the right choices up front, consider the use of interoperable technologies, set up coding standards and govern the choice of programming languages.

3. Organisational readiness and buy-in

Organisational readiness, buy-in and sponsorship remain key to setting up a successful data and analytics capability. This is usually the first and most important step to get right for any data and analytics capability to attract investment, grow, scale and survive in an organisation.

4. Data health

Data quality, availability, timeliness, completeness, consistency, accuracy and reliability are key inputs in designing the right data environment to complement analytical capabilities. Early focus on getting the health of data right will go a long way to accelerate intended analytical solutions over time. This will avoid wasting specialist analytical skills on elementary data-cleaning exercises.

5. Building a true data-driven culture

The biggest hurdle to building a data culture is less technical and more cultural in nature. It’s not the lack of data specialists, software or technology that derails transitions, but the mindset of people in the system — who at times may be inadvertently working against the system. From leadership that sponsors and encourages, to managers that can comprehend and value the language of data, to data teams that are passionate, competent, and creative in producing data and analytics. All these gears need to engage smoothly for a data-driven culture to take shape and flourish.

Once a true data culture has been built, the organisation needs to avoid the temptation of second-guessing data-driven decisions — if this dominates in an organisation, the data-driven culture is likely to die a slow death over time.