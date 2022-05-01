×

Business Times

BT 0105 page 4 anchor PSG PSG will stick to its local stomping ground, says Mouton

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
01 May 2022 - 00:00

PSG, which will delist from the JSE later this year, has no plans to seek offshore investments in its new guise, preferring to continue focusing on SA where it sees more opportunities, especially given the “chaos” elsewhere around the world, said CEO Piet Mouton...

