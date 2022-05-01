Mzi Malunga appointed as Arena Holdings group CEO
Former BDFM boss takes over from Andy Gill, whose contract ended on Friday
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Former BDFM Publishers MD Mzi Malunga has returned to Arena Holdings, the owner of Sunday Times, Business Day and Financial Mail, as group CEO. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.