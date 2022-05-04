WEBINAR | Quality millennial talent can take your brand to the next level

One of the greatest challenges in the media and marketing industry is finding good, or great, employees. SA is burdened with a huge unemployment crisis, along with significant skills shortages. The media industry is ripe for new talent but developing it in a highly competitive industry is a big ask.

Hiring millennials can be difficult as they continuously seek new challenges, and are less interested in holding long-term positions in one organisation or sector. But millennials are also known to bring youthful enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to their roles, making them a valuable addition to the team. They can provide important insights to marketing strategies that resonate with the youth.

Join us for the next Sunday Times GenNext online discussion, in partnership with Yellowwood, as we talk to brands that were nominated as the “coolest companies to work for” by the youth of SA and agencies who have worked with the “coolest companies”. We will hear from young people themselves, not only on how you can attract the best millennial talent to help your brand succeed, but what young people are looking for when applying for marketing roles.

Sunday Times GenNext is presented in partnership with headline partners, Gautrain Management Agency, Brand SA as well as display partners, Cliff Central and Aldor Africa (Pin Pop).

What quality millennial talent can do for your brand

Date: May 17 2022

Time: 9am — 10am

Register here.

The highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards will be held on September 16 2022 during a live-streamed hybrid event, where SA’s coolest brands will be honoured. In an interactive showcase on September 15, 300 young people will gather to engage with brands through displays, activations and competitions at the Empire Conference & Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.