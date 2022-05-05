×

PODCAST | Why it’s urgent to rethink data security in the era of hybrid work

Iron Mountain SA’s MD provides practical tips on how to manage the information security risks brought about by employees working from home

05 May 2022 - 09:02
Iron Mountain SA's research reveals that when it comes to information security, companies are only as strong as their weakest link. Pictures: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA
Iron Mountain SA's research reveals that when it comes to information security, companies are only as strong as their weakest link. Pictures: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA

The shift to a hybrid work environment, which has been spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, means there’s an urgent need for organisations to rethink how their data is managed and handled.

Working from home has the potential to bring greater work/life balance for many, but it brings with it increased information security risks that the average employee and many employers are ill-informed informed about. 

Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA. Picture: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA.
Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA. Picture: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA.

In this podcast, host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA, which is part of a leading global records and data management firm of the same name, about some eye-opening research the company has conducted

This study highlights the everyday errors employees make when it comes to issues of data management, security and privacy.

Khashane also shares how companies can alleviate the risks brought about by some of these errors, especially in hybrid working models, to build a resilient business strategy.

This article was sponsored by Iron Mountain SA.

