MAS capitalises on Cold War's unhappy housing legacy
Romanians in their numbers are looking for more comfortable pads than the ugly concrete blocks built after World War 2
08 May 2022 - 00:00
The expansion into residential real estate in Romania by JSE-listed property group MAS is gaining momentum, with at least eight different large-scale projects under way. ..
