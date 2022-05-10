×

Business Times

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses mining indaba

10 May 2022 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy #DStv403

The Investing in African Mining Indaba started in Cape Town on Monday.

The indaba will run until Thursday, with the mining industry providing insights into what the future of mining will look like in years to come.

The event takes place under the theme: “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG, and the Economies.”

It has been described as the place where the industry moves forward.

