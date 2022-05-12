Tech SMEs can serve customers in remote areas, thanks to Samsung SA

Recently, the new proud owners of two Samsung-accredited service and repair businesses welcomed customers as they opened for business.

Zaheera Abrahams and Aslam Peerbacus, directors of Umklomelo, are beneficiaries of the Samsung’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). Samsung partnered with Umklomelo to set up the business as a Samsung-accredited service centre through grant funding and access to in-warranty repair volumes.

Samsung’s R280m EEIP allows consumers who’ve been disadvantaged by travelling long distances for walk-in facilities, or who’ve experienced long waiting periods for in-home service, to be served efficiently. These service centres increased geographical coverage and opened the way for improved customer experience and service.

Addressing customer needs in meaningful ways

The business model of electronic repairs has changed over the years. Customers want quick service turnaround, a high-quality service offering and professional client -interactions - at a price they can afford. Samsung SA is uniquely positioned to support small enterprises by establishing and growing accredited service centres (ASC) in such communities.

They can now repair and service consumer electronics such as TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners across all brands, as well as Samsung hand-held devices, such as smartphones, computers and tablets. Samsung provides the selected entrepreneurs with grant funding to support their operations, including specialist business development support and access to Samsung’s service repair network.