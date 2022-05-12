Tech SMEs can serve customers in remote areas, thanks to Samsung SA
With its accredited service centre programme, entrepreneurs receive grant funding and access to Samsung’s service repair network
Recently, the new proud owners of two Samsung-accredited service and repair businesses welcomed customers as they opened for business.
Zaheera Abrahams and Aslam Peerbacus, directors of Umklomelo, are beneficiaries of the Samsung’s Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP). Samsung partnered with Umklomelo to set up the business as a Samsung-accredited service centre through grant funding and access to in-warranty repair volumes.
Samsung’s R280m EEIP allows consumers who’ve been disadvantaged by travelling long distances for walk-in facilities, or who’ve experienced long waiting periods for in-home service, to be served efficiently. These service centres increased geographical coverage and opened the way for improved customer experience and service.
Addressing customer needs in meaningful ways
The business model of electronic repairs has changed over the years. Customers want quick service turnaround, a high-quality service offering and professional client -interactions - at a price they can afford. Samsung SA is uniquely positioned to support small enterprises by establishing and growing accredited service centres (ASC) in such communities.
They can now repair and service consumer electronics such as TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners across all brands, as well as Samsung hand-held devices, such as smartphones, computers and tablets. Samsung provides the selected entrepreneurs with grant funding to support their operations, including specialist business development support and access to Samsung’s service repair network.
Abrahams and Peerbacus service the B2B and B2C sector in the Gauteng region, while post-sales services in KwaZulu-Natal, Western and Eastern Cape are routed through third-party logistics. They offer clients from the B2B and B2C sector the following services:
- Samsung warranty and non-warranty repairs on mobile phones, tablets, watches audio/visual, PC monitor and major appliances (B2B and B2C)
- Samsung warranty and non-warranty in-home repair service (B2C)
- Warranty and non-warranty repairs on barcode scanners, mobile computers and barcode printers (B2B)
Tshilivhali Tshivhase and Munashe Ngwenyama, owners of SUS Repairs, were also recipients of Samsung’s EEIP. Their business, a small black-owned company that specialises in the repair and maintenance of mobile telecom devices, was established in 2016. In 2021, Samsung started its three-year partnership with SUS Repairs, and it’s been a game changer for the company.
“The partnership with Samsung resulted in a newly built repair centre and tools of trade that will contribute to business growth,” says Tshivhase.
This will bring them closer to the dream of building a training centre where young people can be trained as technicians. “Through training we can make a positive impact the lives of the youth and impact job creation meaningfully,” he says.
Locations throughout SA, where black women and male entrepreneurs from the community can be developed and appointed as ASC owners, have been identified. Samsung, in partnership with the department of trade, industry & competition, has plans in place to create four more ASC businesses to grow its SME development programme even further.
