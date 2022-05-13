Elon Musk sows doubt over his $44bn Twitter takeover
Tesla CEO sends shares tumbling as he says deal on hold but he's still committed
15 May 2022 - 00:00
Elon Musk caused chaos over his takeover bid for Twitter on Friday, first claiming it was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin. ..
