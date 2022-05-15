‘Forget localisation, just add megawatts,’ says RMB's James Formby

Outgoing CEO says lack of electricity is greatest threat to SA's economic growth and blames localisation drive for delay to renewable energy projects

James Formby, the outgoing CEO of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the biggest investment bank in the country, says that instead of obsessing about localisation the government should be obsessing about adding megawatts to the grid...