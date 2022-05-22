×

Business Times

Big Read

Pick n Pay takes off the gloves in fight to regain market share

Retail and grocery giant’s ambitious strategy will be funded by expected cost savings of R3bn and capital expenditure of R3.5bn

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
22 May 2022 - 00:00

Pick n Pay’s sweeping changes unveiled this week are a clear signal to rivals that the retail and grocery giant is on the offensive after years in defensive mode, a move welcomed by analysts as the best strategy to win back market share.  ..

