Big Read
Pick n Pay takes off the gloves in fight to regain market share
Retail and grocery giant’s ambitious strategy will be funded by expected cost savings of R3bn and capital expenditure of R3.5bn
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Pick n Pay’s sweeping changes unveiled this week are a clear signal to rivals that the retail and grocery giant is on the offensive after years in defensive mode, a move welcomed by analysts as the best strategy to win back market share. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.