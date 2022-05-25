Glencore prepares to pay up to $1.5bn to settle US, UK, Brazil probes

Glencore Plc said on Tuesday it anticipates paying up to $1.5 billion to settle accusations of bribery and market manipulation, as authorities in the US, Britain and Brazil announced that three of the company's subsidiaries were pleading guilty to crimes.

The miner and commodity trading giant agreed to pay more than $1 billion in the US and Brazil, with Glencore representatives also appearing in courts in the US and Britain on Tuesday.

US attorney-general Merrick Garland said a $1.1 billion accord with the US will resolve both a decade-long scheme to bribe foreign officials across seven countries and separate criminal and civil charges alleging one of the company's trading arms manipulated fuel oil prices at two of the largest US shipping ports.

“This represents the Justice Department's largest criminal enforcement action to date for a commodity price manipulation conspiracy in oil markets,” Garland said at a press conference.

“We will continue to investigate, disrupt and hold accountable corporations that break our laws.”

The company said it expects a final global settlement, including a future fine in Britain, not to exceed the $1.5 billion it set aside in its reserves in February to resolve the probes relating to operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela.

“Glencore has resolved the previously disclosed investigations by authorities in the US, the United Kingdom and Brazil into past activities in certain Group businesses related to bribery,” it said in a statement.