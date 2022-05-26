Aveng clarifies its position after judgment on arbitrator challenge

Construction engineering company Aveng Africa on Thursday said it had paid Fifty Seven on Maude — while fully reserving its rights — all of the penalties levied by the latter for failure by the construction company to finish The Leonardo by the agreed completion date.

Aveng said as result, there were no further penalties claimable, due or payable.

The company moved to clarify its position after judgment on an arbitration challenge.

TimesLIVE had on Wednesday reported that Aveng had to pay penalties but the company said it had paid and was instead challenging some of those payments in arbitration. Aveng and Seventy Five on Maude had concluded a contract on October 25 2015 in terms of which Aveng was appointed to construct phase 1 of the basement of the mixed-use building.

Aveng was also appointed to construct phase 2 of the project, which consisted of the podium and tower portion of The Leonardo.

The parties agreed that the penalty would be R450,000 a day after the practical completion date had not been achieved. The initial agreed date for practical completion of both phases was May 14 2018. However, a number of extensions of the time for practical completion were granted by Seventy Five on Maude.