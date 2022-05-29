Newsmaker

No evidence of corruption in Sanral tenders, says CEO of engineering group

Cancellation 'makes nonsense of plan for infrastructure work to lead economic recovery'

Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec), says there is “not a shred of evidence” justifying a decision by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to cancel construction tenders, which he warns will create a crisis for the industry and hold back the country's economic recovery...