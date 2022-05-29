×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Newsmaker

No evidence of corruption in Sanral tenders, says CEO of engineering group

Cancellation 'makes nonsense of plan for infrastructure work to lead economic recovery'

29 May 2022 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec), says there is “not a shred of evidence” justifying a decision by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to cancel construction tenders, which he warns will create a crisis for the industry and hold back the country's economic recovery...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join the outlaw chorus Opinion
  2. Protect your money by avoiding these top digital scams Business Times
  3. How to become employable through vocational training Careers
  4. Ukraine conflict squeezes SA's citrus exports to Russia Business
  5. Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal Business

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings