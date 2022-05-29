Newsmaker
No evidence of corruption in Sanral tenders, says CEO of engineering group
Cancellation 'makes nonsense of plan for infrastructure work to lead economic recovery'
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors (Safcec), says there is “not a shred of evidence” justifying a decision by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to cancel construction tenders, which he warns will create a crisis for the industry and hold back the country's economic recovery...
