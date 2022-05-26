Top Gun's supersonic training budget
Tom Cruise insisted on authenticity for the highly anticipated new movie
29 May 2022 - 00:00
The US Navy lent Tom Cruise F/A-18 Super Hornets for the new Top Gun movie. The only catches: the studio paid as much as $11,374 (about R178,000) an hour to use the advanced fighter planes — and Cruise couldn’t touch the controls...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.