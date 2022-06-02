WEBINAR | How to appeal to the most sustainability-conscious generation

There’s a new imperative for businesses and brands: sustainability.

If you’re not looking to mitigate climate change, decarbonise your operations, build a brighter future for generations to come, and leave the planet in better shape than you found it, then it’s time to sit up and take note: having a desirable, aspirational product is no longer enough to win over the purchasing power of today’s children.

We are living in a time where the negative impact of decades of indiscriminate consumer behaviours are being felt on the planet. Now, our younger generations are looking to become less wasteful, more conscious, greener and eco-friendly. For today’s youth, sustainability has become an important touchpoint: if a brand’s purpose is not intertwined with doing good, it will be cancelled.

Register now for a Sunday Times GenNext online discussion, hosted in partnership with Yellowwood, that will shine a spotlight on brands that have successfully integrated environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their business operations.

Experts from these brands will share their ideas on successfully tuning into what the youth want, and how younger generations are changing the narrative on purpose-driven marketing.